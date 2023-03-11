Congress, JD(S) plan non-veg lunch to counter Modi visit

Ramanagara: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Mandya on Sunday to inaugurate ten lane Bengaluru -Mysuru express way constructed at a cost of Rs 8,453 crores . As Congress and JD(S) are well aware about Modi's influence and as he is a crowd puller , both parties are organising non vegetarian lunch in other parts of old Mysuru region. The ruling BJP trying hard to create its base in old Mysuru region , facing stiff competition from other two parties. On 12th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the election trumpet for the BJP by inaugurating the ten-lane highway in Mandya, and in return, JD(S) is preparing to counter the Modi show through a conference.

JDS has prepared for a big convention in Harohalli on the same day.

When he was the chief minister, Harohalli was declared a taluk status by H.D. Kumaraswamy. This convention, which will be held in the name of a felicitation ceremony for Kumaraswamy and MLA Anita Kumaraswamy, will also be a platform for the demonstration of party power in the Ramanagara assembly constituency. More than 30,000 workers are expected to participate and arrangements are being made for convention with non vegeterian meals. Ramanagara JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy led this programme.

JDS chief H.D. Deve Gowda will again enter the political campaign after many days. As part of the finale of the Pancharatna Yatra to be held in Mysuru on the 26th, they will take part in a procession along the 100-km ten-lane highway from Kumbalagodu to Mysuru. On the other hand, Congress is all set to make election campaign noise in the native district of KPCC President D.K. Shiva Kumar. A Prajadhwani conference will be held for two days in Shivakumar's home district even before Narendra Modi's visit.

On Friday, a public meeting was organised in three parts across the MagadiAssembly Constituency. Along with Shivakumar, Congress leader Dr. G. Parameshwar, K.H. Muniyappa, D.K. Suresh would take part in convention. On the 11th, the convention is being organised in Harohalli and Ramanagara under Ramanagara Constituency and non vegeterian food also will be served to workers.

The old Mysore region is a stronghold of the JD(S) and Congress parties . it is rare to feel that the lotus would bloom vigorously in this region.

Thus the BJP trying to attract voters through continuous conventions in old Mysuru region and now it is inviting the popular Prime Minister Modi to win hearts of voters .

The Bengaluru -Mysuru highway passes more than 50 km in Ramanagara district. Thus, the BJP leaders tried to inaugurate the highway between Ramanagara and Mandya.

It was thought that this inaugural programme would be held in Nidaghatta between Channapatna-Maddur or in another area. It didn't work.

Later, there was an attempt by the Prime Minister to lay the foundation stone for the Rajiv Gandhi Health university Campus in Ramanagara, but it did not bear fruit. BJP leaders are determined to bring national leaders here in the near future to win more seats in this part.