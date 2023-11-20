Congress Leader Hints at Political Shifts in Karnataka

Bagalkote : Laxman Savadi, former BJP leader and current Congress MLA, has alluded to a potential exodus of several BJP and JDS leaders to the Congress camp after January 26. While the specifics remain undisclosed, Savadi claimed that discussions are underway, and a strategic plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is in place.

Amidst speculations about the stability of the Congress-led government in Karnataka, Savadi addressed reporters in Bagalakote, emphasising that the Congress is gearing up for a significant political move. Refusing to divulge the number of BJP leaders involved, Savadi stated that several leaders will turn to Congress after January 26. He also said that a “blueprint” for Congress victory of 20 seats is already ready.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has previously hinted at a potential influx of BJP and JDS leaders into the Congress fold, adding credibility to Savadi's claims. The anticipation builds as political observers await the unfolding of this political manoeuvre.

Addressing concerns about the recent appointment of B Y Vijayendra as the BJP state president, particularly its impact on the influential Lingayat community, Savadi downplayed its significance. According to Savadi, the majority of Lingayats reside in North Karnataka, minimising the impact of Vijayendra's appointment to the southern part of the state. He suggested that discontent within the BJP itself could pose challenges for the party's revival.

Savadi's strategic silence about the potential defectors, combined with the anticipation surrounding the January 26 timeline, adds a layer of intrigue to the unfolding political dynamics in Karnataka. As the Congress positions itself for a formidable electoral campaign, the region braces for potential shifts in political allegiances. (eom)