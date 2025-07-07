Live
Congress Leaders Meet Lynching Victim Ashraf’s Family in Mangaluru
MANGALURU: Senior Congress leaders visited the family of mob lynching victim Ashraf in Mangaluru on Sunday and assured legal and financial support. The visit was in response to a request from AICC general secretary and MP K.C. Venugopal.
The delegation included Karnataka Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, AICC secretary B.K. Hariprasad, and Chief Minister's political secretary Naseer Ahmed. The leaders held discussions with the family and announced the appointment of a special public prosecutor to pursue the case in court.
Further, personal compensation of ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh was handed over to the family by Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and Speaker Khader respectively. The possibility of additional state compensation under anti-lynching provisions was also discussed.
Manjeshwar MLA A.K.M. Ashraf and Malappuram Congress leader Nasir Vengara were also present during the meeting.(eom)