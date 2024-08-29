Congress legislators may petition Prez against Guv

Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara indicated on Wednesday that a delegation of ruling Congress legislators may meet President Droupadi Murmu to complain against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot over his action of giving sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.



He said a tentative plan has been made in this regard and a call is likely to be taken on the move after considering developments in the court.

The Governor on August 16 granted sanction to open an investigation against the Chief Minister and to prosecute him in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory plots to his wife B M Parvathi by the MUDA. The Chief Minister challenged the legality of the Governor’s order in the High Court, which on August 19 deferred its proceedings to August 29 and asked a trial court to postpone till its consideration of private complaints till then.

“We have held discussions and have made certain decisions regarding the Governor’s conduct. Our state President D K Shivakumar has informed that protests will be held from the party across the state; after that or simultaneously all the legislators and parliamentarians will try to submit a memorandum to the Governor,” Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said a tentative plan has been discussed regarding all the legislators meeting the President, taking into consideration the “developments and decisions” in the court.”On August 31, Raj Bhavan chalo has been planned...we want to exhaust the option of meeting the Governor and submitting a memorandum to the Governor,” he added.