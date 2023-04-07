Congress stands to gain as BJP expands in old Mysuru region

Mysuru/Mandya: Ever since BJP's top bosses Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda have been visiting the Old Mysore region, it had been giving sleepless nights for the JDS leaders in Karnataka. The JDS has lost many of its lieutenants and generals in the past three months. However, BJP's takeover blitzkrieg of the Old Mysore region has put the Congress on firmer ground.

Many JD(S) second-rung leaders have joined the BJP. The second-rung leaders were angry with the party because they believed there was no chance for them to advance. Due to its financial strength, the BJP was able to hire many of these leaders. Due to the BJP's inclusion of JD(S) leaders who could garner 10-15K votes in many seats in Mandya and Hassan, there are now three-way contests.

Vokkaliga and non-Vokkaliga voters who dislike the INC or primarily see it as a party of AHINDAS lacked a serious non-JD(S) alternative. This is altering as the BJP becomes more active in the region. But local political observers state that the BJP's foray into this Vokkaliga belt is not going to harm the interests of the INC, in fact it will give a boost to the Congress by fortifying the Vokkaliga community in favour of the Congress while other OBC and minorities are also with the grand old party.

JDS had a compromise with some BJP Vokkaliga leaders that they would run unqualified candidates there in return for Vokkaliga support in other areas. Additionally, this would undermine the BJP cadre's morale and when that happens they start doing things out of the box.