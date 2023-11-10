Controversy Surrounds Karnataka State Open University as video evidence of malpractice emerges

Mysuru : Recent controversies have engulfed the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) as evidence of malpractices has come to light. A few days ago, a video showing mass cheating at the university's Ballari examination center circulated widely. Jagadeesh Babu, the head of the Public Administration Department, who also serves as a professor at the university, faced allegations related to the ongoing malpractices.

In response to these allegations, Jagadeesh Babu spoke to the media, addressing the accusations against him. However, his statements seem to have intensified the controversy. Subsequently, the university has suspended him and imposed a ban on his entry into the campus, along with additional restrictions. In the latest development, Jagadeesh Babu has been suspended for speaking against the university. The suspension was issued following his statements to the media regarding irregularities at the university. Furthermore, a notice has been served, barring him from entering his office.



Adding to the complexity, Jagadeesh Babu was also barred to enter the chamber by locking with two locks. . The university has taken a stern stance against him and instructed to hand over the charge to others. The controversies do not end there. Jagadeesh Babu has been actively involved with the employee union and has held the position of its leader. He has been questioned regarding the selection process of certain individuals and the absence of discipline in the conduct of examinations.



While the university claims to have taken disciplinary action against those involved in malpractices, Jagadeesh Babu's suspension has raised concerns about the handling of internal issues. The university administration remains adamant about maintaining order and discipline within the institution. As the situation unfolds, the controversies surrounding KSOU shed light on the challenges faced by open universities in maintaining academic integrity and ethical standards. Jagadeesh Babu told reporters that the KSOU instead of taking action against the officials who involved in malpractices , took action against him for bringing it to light and urged for intervention of governor.

