Cops nab 3 thieves after 22 years

Bengaluru: Three accused from Tamil Nadu who were stealing in schools and colleges have fallen into the police trap after 22 years. The accused Annadorai (42), Veeramalai alias Kumar (40) and Babu (34) of Salem district of Tamil Nadu were arrested. Electronic items worth Rs 5 lakh were seized from the accused. The three recently broke the lock of a school under Jnanabharati police station and stole computers and other items. A case has been registered and three accused have been arrested, police said.

The three are from the same town and have made stealing their profession. In 2001, they stole computers and other items from schools and colleges in Fraser Town. After that, they stole under the limits of five police stations of the city and various police stations including Kolar and Davangere. They used to earn money by selling stolen things. They shared it and lived a luxurious life.

However, they were escaping without leaving any clue. Though the fingerprints of the accused were found, there was no clue about the facial features. Recently, when the CCTV camera footage was checked, one of them committed a crime by stealing from a school in the Hulimavu police station limits and was going to Salem from there. Knowing about this, police nabbed the accused on the way.

The police said that after the arrest of the accused, the cases registered against them in Jnanabharati, Hulimavu, Fraser town, Hennur, Rajanukunte, Konanakunte, K R Puram, Bagalur, Kolar and Davangere police stations were identified.