Court cracks down on defamation against Dharmasthala, Heggade Family

In a significant ruling underscoring the need for accountability in digital spaces, the XVII Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge has restrained individuals from spreading defamatory content against Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala and Dharmadhikari Dr. D. Veerendra Heggade and family.

The case arose after objectionable videos and posts surfaced on YouTube and other platforms, allegedly circulated by Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, Girish Mattannavar, Jayanth T, and others. Following a complaint by Chinnayya, Dharmasthala Police registered Crime No.39/2025, and subsequently, D. Harshendra Kumar filed a civil suit.

While the trial court initially issued an injunction, the High Court set it aside and sought fresh inquiry. However, on appeal, the Supreme Court directed the City Civil Court to conduct an independent review.

After detailed hearings and scrutiny of digital evidence, the court ordered deletion of all defamatory videos and reaffirmed its earlier injunction.

Legal observers see the ruling as a precedent in cases involving online defamation. “This verdict strengthens the position that social media cannot be used as a tool for character assassination,” said a lawyer familiar with the case.

The judgment serves as a warning to content creators and digital platforms about their liability in hosting unverified allegations. Advocate S. Rajashekar Hiliyaru represented Harshendra Kumar in the matter.