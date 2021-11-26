COVID-19: Karnataka has reported 306 new cases, 2 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka has reported 306 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,561 and the toll to 38,187, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 224 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,49,853.

Out of 306 new cases reported on Thursday, 171 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 147 discharges and no deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is 6,492.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.65 per cent.

Out of 2 deaths reported on Thursday, one each are from Kalaburagi and Kolar.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 171, Dharwad 42, Mysuru 20, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi 13, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,55,611, followed by Mysuru 1,79,650 and Tumakuru 1,21,044.

Cumulatively a total of 5.29 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 84,513 were tested on Thursday alone.