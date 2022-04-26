CREDAI Bengaluru draws curtains after a 3-day show

Bengaluru: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India(CREDAI) Bengaluru drew curtains after a 3-day successful show. The Realty Expo 2022, a three-day realty expo organized by the CREDAI Bengaluru, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli, came to an end on Sunday evening.

The expo was inaugurated by a retired IPS officer and the Chairman of RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority)-Karnataka, HC Kishore Chandra. Four bankers and 21 developers had installed their stalls (under various categories: Diamond stall, platinum stall, gold stall, prime stall, etc) at the expo. The expo was the best place for homebuyers to meet bankers and developers directly, under the same roof. A free pass was given to the visitors. Loan facilities were also available on the spot.

As the President of CREDAI Bengaluru, Bhaskar T Nagendrappa said during the inauguration that they were meeting there after 2 years (the expo)- after Covid-19, hoping for best, the expo saw a huge response. Thousands of visitors availed the benefit of the expo.