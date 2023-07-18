Cybercrime accounts for 20% of cases registered in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The CID Director General of Police MA Salim said that more than 20 percent of the total police cases registered in Karnataka are related to cybercrime. He said that it is significant that most of the crime cases are reported by people from economically backward and less educated areas.

Speaking at a seminar on ‘Cyber Security- Potential of Artificial Importance’ organized by Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), he said that fake apps have been created in the name of government guarantee schemes like Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Lakshmi. And said that awareness is being created against such apps.

About 45 types of cyber cases have been reported under cyberbullying, trolling, revenge, skimming, phishing and others. College dropouts, unemployed youth from areas like North Karnataka top the list of cybercriminals. He said that not only the rich but also the poor are targeted in cybercrimes.

About 70 percent of cases are detected. Karnataka is at the fore in tackling cybercrime. But felt that more improvement is needed. He urged private companies not to compromise their data protection and ensure their firewalls are comprehensive to prevent data breaches.

FKCCI President B V Gopal Reddy said that cyber attackers are using sophisticated techniques to carry out ransomware attacks and earn money through ransom. With technological advancement, automated and sophisticated cyberattacks are accelerating and adoption of cyber security solutions and services is very important, he said.