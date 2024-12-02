Cyclone Phengal: Karnataka Districts Announce School Closures Amid Heavy Rainfall

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada district has been placed under an orange alert as Cyclone Phengal intensifies in the Bay of Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the region, according to the IMD forecast.

District Commissioner Dr. Mullai Muhilan has directed fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea and announced the closure of all schools and pre-university colleges (up to Class 12) on December 3 as a precautionary measure.

The administration has advised the public to avoid waterlogged areas, riverbanks, and coastal zones. Emergencies can be reported via helplines 1077 or 0824-2442590. Meanwhile, farmers in the Malnad region are facing delays in paddy harvesting due to inclement weather.

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Cyclone Phengal’s impact continues to trigger heavy rains across Karnataka, prompting several districts to announce holidays for schools and pre-university colleges (up to Class 12) on Monday, December 4.

District administrations in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, and Ramanagara have issued orders for closures as a precautionary measure based on warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Mysuru: Continuous rainfall led to the announcement of a holiday for schools, confirmed District Commissioner G. Lakshmikant Reddy.

Chamarajanagar: Schools and colleges will remain closed today, except for degree colleges conducting exams, as per DC Shilpanag’s directive.

Mandya: Anganwadis, schools, and PU colleges were shut, with missed lessons to be adjusted on future holidays, DC Dr. Kumar stated.

Ramanagara: An orange alert was issued, with uninterrupted rainfall since last night, leading to the closure of educational institutions.

In other developments, heavy rain in Chamarajanagar's Hanur taluk recorded 94 mm, while in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, fallen trees caused traffic disruptions for hours before police restored order.