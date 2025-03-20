Dalit organisations urge speedy completion of Ambedkar Bhavan construction

Mysuru: The Ambedkar Bhavan being constructed opposite the Lokayukta Police Office in Devaraja Mohalla is still incomplete. Dalit organizations are expressing strong dissatisfaction with the government for not prioritizing the completion of the building and have embarked on a path of protest.

It is in doubt whether the ‘building’ will be ready in time for the celebration of the anniversary of Constitution architect Dr. B.R. Ambedkar (April 14) since various stalled works have not yet resumed.

Due to a lack of willpower and availability of funding, this project has been facing several ‘obstacles,’ leaving the followers of Ambedkar among the masses troubled. The building now resembles a ‘haunted house.’ Despite spending crores, it remains unused. Even as governments have changed over the years, the condition of the building has not improved.

The responsibility to complete the building and make it available for public use now lies with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a resident of Mysuru, and the Minister for Social Welfare Dr. H.C. Mahadevapppa, who also oversees the district. An additional ₹27 crores must be allocated immediately. The previous BJP government also failed to complete it. The new government (Congress) has not taken steps to resume work, which has sparked anger among Dalit organizations. A large building has been constructed, but unfinished ‘essential’ work has incited the wrath of the organizations.

The organization has also decided to stage a protest by blocking the house of Minister H.C. Mahadevapppa on March 24. Previous protests have occurred multiple times. During the ‘Maha Parinirvana’ celebration of Ambedkar, leaders of organizations confronted district-level officials, including the District Collector G. Lakshmikant Reddy.

The construction of the building began in 2012. So far, only the structural work has progressed, with about 70% of the civil works for both the exterior and interior still incomplete.Maintenance around the building is not being prioritized, which has caused discontent among Ambedkar’s followers. Initially, the project was estimated at ₹14.66 crores, but it was revised to ₹20.66 crores.

The funding includes ₹10.56 crores from the government, ₹6.50 crores from the Social Welfare Department, ₹3 crores from the City Corporation, and ₹50 lakhs from the Zilla Panchayat. Administrative approval for the revised estimate was granted on January 8, 2018.

Officials have been instructed to ensure maintenance around the building from time to time. The cabinet has approved the necessary funding to restart the remaining work. Work will begin soon., - Dr. H.C. Mahadevapppa, District In-Charge Minister said.

The assurances from the in-charge minister and officials regarding the building remain unfulfilled. Currently, there are no signs of work commencing. Therefore, a path of protest seems unavoidable, - Alagoodu Shivkumar, District Coordinator of DSS Mysuru told .

Several more works are necessary for the building, including the installation of acoustic (sound and lighting) systems, wall constructions in gaps, plastering, painting, an AC chiller room, sump pump house, drainage, electrical room, interior roads, rainwater harvesting system, flooring, electrical installations, false ceiling, lighting, earthing systems, installing fire safety systems, four-standing lifts with a capacity for 15 people, light and sound enhancement systems, and an automatic screening system, along with generator and projector installations. The completion of these tasks has been noted in the proposal. The longer the work is delayed, the higher the project costs will rise.

The civil works are estimated to cost ₹20.66 crores. Other remaining works have remained stagnant for several years. Officials mention it will take at least 11 months to complete once work resumes. Therefore, it seems likely that, per the demands of Dalit organizations and the ‘Bahujan,’ the anniversary of the architect of the Constitution will not be celebrated at that building this time.