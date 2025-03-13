Darshan unfollows close associates on social media

Bengaluru: Actress-turned-politician Sumalatha Ambareesh has caught the attention of fans with her cryptic Instagram posts following actor Darshan’s decision to unfollow close associates, including her and her family, on social media.

Darshan, who previously followed six individuals, has now brought that count down to zero on Instagram, leaving fans puzzled. Among those unfollowed were Sumalatha, her son Abhishek Ambareesh, and daughter-in-law Aviva Bidappa. While the reason behind this move remains unknown, it has triggered speculation among his followers.

Soon after, Sumalatha shared a pointed message on Instagram stating, “And the Oscar for best acting goes to… those who twist the truth, hurt people without remorse, shift the blame, and somehow still see themselves as the hero.”

Shortly after, she posted another reflective message, “Waking up without pain, having conversations where you feel completely understood, and having a mind that can rest in the present without racing toward worry are treasures that don’t photograph well for social media, but they form the foundation of a life that feels rich from the inside out.”

However, Sumalatha put up a post following the speculation stating, “This is to clarify a totally unnecessary controversy regarding one of my previous posts, it was not about anyone specific, but rather a general observation. I don’t have the habit to keep track of who follows or unfollows me on social media.”

“Coincidentally, only after your after media news today, I noticed that Darshan has chosen not to follow anyone on Instagram and Twitter. I don’t understand why this is being projected as something else, it’s his personal choice, and let’s respect that,” the post further said.

“I appeal to everyone to not create unnecessary controversy where none exists. Once again to reiterate my post was not about anyone specific and I don’t ever communicate with my family and close ones through social media,” she concluded. These posts, arriving in the wake of Darshan’s social media purge, have left fans speculating about the underlying tensions.