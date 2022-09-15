Dasara jumbo Lakshmi delivers second calf in Palace

Mysuru: Lakshmi, the 22-year-old female elephant, which has come to Mysuru to be part of the Dasara celebrations, gave birth to a baby elephant on Tuesday night . According to sources, the Mysuru royal family's Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar's sister Vishalakshi Devi had adopted Lakshmi when she was young. This is the second baby elephant that Lakshmi has given birth to at the Palace premises.

Years back, Vishalakshi Devi decided to adopt Lakshmi who was separated from her mother. The baby elephant was nurtured at a resort near Bandipur National Park till it was handed over to the Forest Department. In fact, Vishalakshi's children keep visiting Rampura elephant camp where Lakshmi stays.

Lakshmi was taking part in the Dasara drills till Tuesday. When doctors examined her, they came to know she was suffering from labour pain. She was separated from the other jumbos and she gave birth to a baby elephant at around 8 pm. DCF Dr V Karikalan, veterinarian Dr

Mujeeb, RFO Santosh Hoogar are keeping an eye on Lakshmi. Mahouts are helping the team to take care of Lakshmi. With the absence of Lakshmi, only 13 jumbos will be taking part in Dasara celebrations. The proud mother will be staying in Mysuru for another three months.

Speaking to The Hans India, DCF Karikalan said that 'We really didn't know if Lakshmi was pregnant'. He said that there are no scientific methods to test elephants for pregnancy in the same way as humans. Lakshmi which came from Rampur elephant camp last night to participate in the Dussehra celebrations, gave birth to a male calf which is a happy news.

"When we went to the elephant camp to check the elephants, we did not know that this elephant was pregnant. So we selected this elephant to participate in Dasara On that day, Lakshmi the elephant was moving like normal elephants. But yesterday afternoon, we saw a slight change in the behaviour of this elephant. Immediately after we undertook a medical examination, we found out that this elephant is pregnant. Immediately, some test samples were sent to Hyderabad. But the mother gave birth to calf at night and the baby is healthy," he informed.

He said that the Rajmata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar has allowed Lakshmi to stay in the Palace for as long as necessary for the health of mother and child. Karikalan said that we may keep elephant and calf for another three months in palace for rest. The baby was born without any difficulty as the pregnant elephant was taken for training and given good food. DCF

Karikalan explained that it takes about 18 to 20 months for an elephant to give birth.