Davanagere doctor loses Rs 2.4 cr to investment fraud

Davanagere: A doctor has reported a loss of Rs. 2.4 crore to an online investment scam promoted through Telegram app, prompting a police investigation by the Cyber, Economic, and Narcotics (CEN) station. Between February 18 and May 15, the doctor transferred Rs. 2,40,92,150 in multiple online transactions after being lured by unknown individuals. These individuals promised high returns on stock market investments via a Telegram chat.

The scam went unnoticed until May 11, when the doctor successfully withdrew Rs. 5 lakh. According to reports, subsequent attempts to access additional funds failed, thereby revealing the fraudulent nature of the scheme.

The doctor lodged a complaint with the CEN police, who have initiated a probe to trace the perpetrators behind the scam.