DC instructs officers to conduct quality tests before water supply

Mysuru: District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra has emphasized the importance of regular water testing before supplying drinking water to the public, stressing its significance for public health. In a video conference held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall, Rajendra addressed the issue of drinking water quality control and the system being used in urban local bodies.

“Consumption of contaminated water has adverse effects on public health,” Rajendra stated. “Be careful not to add any contaminated water to drinking water. Clean all water storage units in the water supply system and take steps for chlorination at every stage. Ensure a proper drainage system for smooth water flow around sources like tube wells. Necessary steps should be taken to build a concrete dam around the water source.”

He issued a stern warning: “If drinking water is supplied without testing and there is any problem to the health of the public, the head of the concerned urban local body will be held responsible.

The concerned authorities should supervise the cleanliness and maintenance of drains in the villages. They should be informed about maintaining cleanliness in hotels and roadside fast food centers. Strict instructions should be given to provide clean drinking water.” Rajendra also highlighted the need for vigilance to prevent the spread of dengue and chikungunya in the district. “Officials of various departments should coordinate their work.

All the pipelines coming under the water system should be monitored daily. If the pipeline is damaged, there is a possibility that contaminated water will be added to the drinking water. Care should be taken to repair it.”

He further advised that “If cases of intestinal dysentery, vomiting, and diarrhea are found in urban areas, the concerned officials should immediately visit the village and take necessary action. In case of cases of intestinal dysentery in taluk hospitals and clinics, they should be informed and take necessary action in this regard.”

Rajendra stressed the urgency of repairing broken drinking water supply pipelines to prevent contamination. “If the drinking water supply pipelines are broken, action should be taken to repair them immediately. If the pipe in the water supply pipeline is broken, measures should be taken to prevent other external objects, sewage from flowing into the drinking water supply pipeline. The water quality of the overhead tanks constructed to supply drinking water under various schemes of the government should be tested.”

Adding to the discussion, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayatri highlighted the officials’ responsibilities in maintaining cleanliness. “It is the responsibility of the officials to provide clean water and a clean environment. They should pay attention not to put wet waste in public places. As the rainy season starts, they should clean the drains and create awareness about cleanliness in the villages.”