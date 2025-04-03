Live
Decline in foreign tourist numbers raises concerns among local families
Mysuru: The cultural city is often referred to as the “tourist paradise,” is home to countless families who rely on tourism for their livelihoods. The influx of visitors from across India and abroad provides a vital boost to the local economy. After experiencing a resurgence in tourism following the pandemic, recent trends show a downturn in the number of tourists visiting the region. Experts attribute the decline in international tourists to the authorities’ failure to attract visitors effectively and a lack of interest from foreigners.
This situation has raised concerns among those who depend on tourism for their sustenance. In previous fiscal years, Mysuru district welcomed between 300,000 to 325,000 foreign tourists annually. However, sources reveal that last year, the number fell below 200,000, highlighting a significant drop. Factors contributing to the decline in tourist numbers include inadequate infrastructure, lack of effective promotion, and a range of other issues. In 2016-17, the number of foreign tourists visiting Mysuru was approximately 64,614, but this figure tragically dropped to 34,604 in 2023-24, and as of December 31, 2024, it further declined to 24,034. The tourism sector faced a significant crisis during the pandemic in 2020, and now it seems to be encountering challenges once again, with only a few foreign tourists visiting the city, according to local guides
One of the guides pointed out that while ticket price increases have contributed to the issue, the larger problem lies in the lack of effective promotional strategies. Additionally, the absence of major events other than the Dussehra festival and the absence of a well-organized tourist circuit have exacerbated the situation.
The local government and tourism officials are now being urged to take proactive measures to revitalize the tourism sector, which plays a crucial role in the livelihood of many families in Mysuru.