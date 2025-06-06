Despite police denying permission, Congress leaders in government exerted pressure: R Ashoka

Bengaluru: The government itself is the culprit in the stampede incident that occurred around Chinnaswamy Stadium. We will fight until the case is handed over to a judicial inquiry and the guilty are punished. The police have been made a scapegoat in this incident, said Opposition Leader R. Ashoka, expressing his outrage.

Speaking at a press conference, he said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has kept the state's law and order in the dark. This is the result of the "great socialist, fun-loving" Siddaramaiah. If the RCB team had won the IPL, the KPCC team posed for photos. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is the batsman, and DK Shivakumar is the bowler. While DK Shivakumar is trying to bowl out Siddaramaiah, the CM is striving to score a century for five years. Amid their tussle, the people of the state have been hit wicket. Eleven talented youths lost their lives, he alleged.

The trophy was in the hands of Congress leaders on the stage. The players who toiled for years were sidelined. Some Congress leaders are calling this celebration a hasty decision. For their own rallies, Congress made extensive preparations in Bengaluru, even during floods. However, no preparations were made for a sports event involving youths. If even one percent of the effort put into Congress rallies had been made here, young lives could have been saved, he said.

Commissioner’s Suspension

For the first time in Karnataka’s history, a police commissioner has been suspended. People on social media are saying they stand with the police. The police carried injured youths to hospitals, but no Congress workers were present. Yet, the police have been suspended. We will continue our political fight until justice is served and against making someone a scapegoat, he said.

The police commissioner had denied permission, but the FIR states that the RCB franchise decided to hold the event in the evening. This means it was an unauthorized event. If Section 144 had been imposed, no one would have attended. Since it was unauthorized, the program should have been canceled by imposing that section. The government took action against the police to avoid embarrassment. We all say the government is the culprit, and the guilty are within the government. Who instructed the franchise to hold the event? Who brought the cricketers? he questioned.

The police had advised against holding events at two locations. Yet, CM Siddaramaiah said the incident didn’t happen at Vidhana Soudha but at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Both places are adjacent. Despite the police denying permission, the Congress government took the law into its own hands and held the event. Everyone was busy with photo shoots, and no one cared about the people, he said.

Government is the Culprit

Initially, they said the district commissioner would investigate. Then, they said the CID would probe. This will be covered up like the MUDA and Valmiki Corporation scams. Since the government itself is the culprit, no one from the government should investigate. A judge must conduct the inquiry. We need to know who pressured for permission and who instructed to hold the event. The fight will continue until then, he stated.