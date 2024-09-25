Dharwad Krishi Mela: Insect-based foods draw crowds and curiosity

Dharwad: The Krishi Mela being held at the Agricultural University in Dharwad witnessed large crowds, with a special exhibition on the fascinating world of insects becoming the center of attention. The University’s Department of Entomology hosted a unique showcase that featured an array of insect-based foods, while educating visitors about the life cycles, characteristics, and varieties of different insects.

Farmers and other attendees flocked to the insect exhibition, where they were presented with more than 10 different dishes prepared using insects. The unusual food display, which included locusts, cockroach fries, black soldier fly masala, silk cell soup, insect-based burgers, paneer tikka, and red chilli fry, captured the curiosity of the audience.

Naveen, a student of entomology who helped organise the event, explained the nutritional value of insect-based foods. “Insects are high in protein,” he said. “They are already consumed in many parts of the world.” He emphasised that while most traditional diets provide 6 to 30 percent protein through vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, insects offer a protein content of 50 to 60 percent, making them a valuable alternative food source.

The exhibition also provided educational insights into pest management, highlighting the difference between harmful and harmless insects, and their impact on agriculture. Farmers were given explanations on how insects can be both beneficial and harmful to crops, helping them better understand pest control techniques.

Insect consumption, though uncommon in most parts of India, is a staple in many countries around the world. Countries like China, Thailand, and North Korea have integrated insects into their daily diets. Naveen pointed out that certain tribal communities in India also consume insects, such as the red ant chutney, which is a local delicacy in some regions.

Anjali, a visitor to the exhibition, was intrigued by the insect-based dishes. “In some parts of India, the tribal community eats fried red pepper insects, but the consumption of insects is very low in our country. It was surprising to see this here,” she remarked.

The Krishi Mela has always been a platform for showcasing innovations in agriculture, but this year’s focus on insects and their potential as a sustainable food source added a new dimension to the fair. With the global demand for alternative protein sources rising, the exhibition highlighted the possibilities of incorporating insects into mainstream diets to meet the nutritional needs of a growing population.

The concept of edible insects has been gaining attention worldwide as a sustainable solution to the increasing demand for protein. Insects require significantly fewer resources to farm than traditional livestock and produce lower greenhouse gas emissions. The Krishi Mela’s insect exhibition served as an introduction to this growing trend, offering both scientific insights and a hands-on experience with insect-based cuisine.

As visitors left the exhibition with newfound knowledge and curiosity, the event succeeded in igniting discussions on sustainable food practices and the future role of insects in agriculture and nutrition.