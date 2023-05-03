Direct fight between Congress and BJP in Virajpet

Madikeri: Virajpet assembly constituency in Kodagu is a stronghold of BJP more than two decades. This constituency was reserved earlier after the reclassification the constituency became general and the number of constituencies reduced to two from three.

Since 2008, BJP leader and former Speaker K G Bopaiah has been winning continuously. In 2008, K G Bopaiah won with a margin of over 14,000 votes by defeating former MLC Veena Achaiah. The margin reduced to just 4,000 in the year 2013 following stiff competition between DCC former president INC candidate B T Pradeep. In the 2018 hustings, K G Bopaiah again defeated congress candidate C S Arun Machaiah by over margin of 13,000 votes.

This time also the constituency witnessing stiff fight between Congress candidate A S Ponnanna and K G Bopaiah. When this correspondent visited Kadanur village in Virajpet taluk on Sunday supporters of both parties expressed confidence of winning their candidates.

The Congress candidate A S Ponnanna is a resident of Bengaluru and native of Hudikeri in Virajpet taluk. While K G Bopaiah is native of Madikeri taluk which comes under Madikeri constituency. A S Ponnanna, a former additional advocate general of state is trying hard to gain the confidence of voters. Both candidates are using social media to reach voters effectively.

The BJP leaders are campaigning that Ponnanna is resident of Bengaluru and outsider , and the campaign goes even against his father former MLC A K Subbaiah who known for his anti-Hindu stand. BJP leaders in social media are claiming A K Subbaiah desecrated Goddess Cauvery saying no teertha (holy water) is coming at Tula sankramana day in Talacauvery. which hurt thousands of devotees. Subbaiah even said Makara Jyothi in Sabarimala is man-made.

‘’ I am native of Hudikeri, I own ancestral property and house in Hudikeri in Ponnampet taluk , owns house in Virajpet also , I exercise my franchise in Hudikeri school ‘’ Congress candidate A S Ponnanna told reporters . He said those who are campaigning that I am resident of Bengaluru should tell their leader have voting right in Virajpet or have property in Virajpet , without mentioning K G Bopaiah. He said dividing votes in name of caste and creed, religion not fair. He said I am asking the works done to Virajpet constituency by sitting MLA since last 20 years and people can vote based on works.

The Kodava and Vokkaliga gowda are two major communities in district , Kodavas are dominating in Virajpet while Vokkaligas are in large numbers in Madikeri constituency. Incidentally BJP and Congress fielding one Kodava and one Gowda candidate in each constituencies . Interestingly Kodava candidate M P Appachu Ranjan winning continuously from Madikeri , while Vokkaliga candidate K G Bopaiah has been winning from Kodava dominated Virajpet constituency .

‘’ The constituency is still backward in developmental works. There is no mini Vidhana soudha in Virajpet , the sub jail building construction still pending. The roads completely dilapidated in rural areas of constituency , people wants change ‘’ M Kuttappa a small coffee grower in Ammathi in Virajpet taluk told this paper.

Siddapura BJP worker Sharan Bopanna denies the allegations . He claimed crores of rupees developmental works taken place in constituency under the able leadership of K G Bopaiah and BJP government. He even showed the list of works. Though JDS fielded its candidate Mansoor Ali in Virajpet , the party has no base in constituency and the votes limited to few thousands which proved in earlier elections .

‘’ Here the votes mainly driven by religion and Hindutva. The Tipu Jayanti introduced by Congress government is a setback for Congress in district as dominant Kodava community hates Tipu as he massacred and converted Kodavas in 18 century ‘’ M K Venkatesh a political science retired lecturer told this paper.

He said the MLA Bopaiah is facing anti-incumbency wave as he is representing it since two decades ,and particularly the constituency is lacking developmental works , but in social media political workers rising communal issues to divert the attention of voters.

‘’ Virajpet is strong bastion of Hindutva since decades and voters also casting votes influenced by this by sidelining developmental issues’’ M K Palangappa , a coffee grower in Ponnampet told. The rural roads still unmotorable due to heavy rains in rainy season and poor quality work he complained.

‘’ Crores of rupees developmental works done in constituency since last two decades. Present MLA K G Bopaiah is a dynamic leader who always accessible and responding to people ‘’ Virajpet taluk BJP president Nellira Chalan told this paper

During last three years landslide and incessant rainfall Bopaiah stood with people , this helping and responding to distress behaviour of Bopaiah would definitely bring back him to power. he added.

There are a total of 2,13,294 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,06,679 are male, 1,06,057 female and 10 others. This time a new wave has came in Virajpet after entry of Ponnanna . Though people does not votes on basis of caste , the mandate will be known only on May 13.