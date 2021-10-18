District In Karnataka Is Providing One Kilogramme Of Rice In Exchange For One Kilogramme Of Plastic
The Koppal district administration appears to have hit on a fresh strategy for instilling eco-sensitivity among citizens: incentivizing sustainable living. The district administration has came up with the notion of giving 1kg of rice or jaggery in exchange for the same amount of single-use plastic, and nothing more, as part of this campaign. The project was initiated as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (rural) and Clean India campaign, according to Koppal deputy commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor. They started the project during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, and they'll keep it going until October 30.They're asking individuals to donate 1kg of single-use plastic and take home either 1kg of rice or 1kg of jaggery, depending on their needs. For this effort, they has partnered with the Wadi Cement Facility, and once we've collected the plastic from the homeowners, it'll be delivered to the factory. The plastic will be used for the factory's furnace and other activities, according to the management.