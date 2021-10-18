District In Karnataka Is Providing One Kilogramme Of Rice In Exchange For One Kilogramme Of Plastic

The Koppal district administration appears to have hit on a fresh strategy for instilling eco-sensitivity among citizens: incentivizing sustainable living. The district administration has came up with the notion of giving 1kg of rice or jaggery in exchange for the same amount of single-use plastic, and nothing more, as part of this campaign. The project was initiated as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission (rural) and Clean India campaign, according to Koppal deputy commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor. They started the project during Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, and they'll keep it going until October 30.They're asking individuals to donate 1kg of single-use plastic and take home either 1kg of rice or 1kg of jaggery, depending on their needs. For this effort, they has partnered with the Wadi Cement Facility, and once we've collected the plastic from the homeowners, it'll be delivered to the factory. The plastic will be used for the factory's furnace and other activities, according to the management.



plastic. Since the initiative's introduction on October 2, the public's response has been positive. They don't have accurate figures on how much plastic was exchanged for food. On the budget for the almost free distribution of rice and jaggery, Kishor remarked that both urban and rural local bodies have been requested to spend money earned through taxation. They would provide the equivalent amount of rice or jaggery if a resident possesses up to a quintal of single-use.

The campaign is aimed at promoting awareness among the public and minimising the usage of single-use plastic, according to Koppal zilla panchayat chief executive officer B Fouzia Taranum. They have placed posters in all of the communities to raise public awareness about our programme.

People in Danapur, according to former gramme panchayat president Mohammed Shafi Shakeshawali, were eager to exchange plastic for grains. The officials are providing rice that is of good grade. Many young people in our hamlet have been inspired by the incentive to collect single-use plastic from their neighbourhood and swap it for rice. Mohammed Shafi remarked, They hope the district government continues this programme for a longer period of time.