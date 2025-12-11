Delhi pushes for tourism-friendly reforms to boost global image

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the capital is undergoing major changes aimed at rebuilding its global image and strengthening its tourism economy. She said long-pending systemic issues are finally being resolved through improved coordination across government bodies, allowing business and tourism activities to progress without unnecessary hurdles.

Gupta said the government’s vision of “Viksit Delhi, Viksit Tourism” reflects a renewed commitment to positioning the capital as a world-class destination that inspires confidence among visitors. She noted that persistent problems-such as the need for multiple approvals-had slowed down Delhi’s economic and tourism potential for years, but streamlined governance is now removing these bottlenecks.

“Today, we can address these issues effectively because the BJP is in power at all three levels. It has taken 27 years to reach this point, and now we finally have the opportunity to resolve long-standing problems,” she said while speaking to the media at a summit.

She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the challenges faced by citizens and the administrative system. The chief minister said the government has already scrapped police licensing requirements and is moving towards issuing fire licenses through third-party audits—an effort designed to eliminate monopolies and reduce delays. “We are working to simplify the system so that the business and tourism sectors can grow without unnecessary obstacles,” she added.