Social emotional growth through play: Building empathy & teamwork

In today’s rapidly changing world, academic achievement alone is no longer enough to prepare children for life. More than ever, success depends on how well individuals understand themselves, relate to others, and navigate complex social environments. These are the skills of social emotional learning (SEL)—and one of the most powerful ways to cultivate them is through play.

Play is not a break from learning—it is learning. Play-based environments invite children to explore, take risks, solve problems, and reflect—all in a joyful, low-stakes setting. Research in neuroscience, psychology, and education confirms that play is foundational to healthy brain development and emotional growth. In fact, humans and animals alike evolved to play. For example, studies on rats cited in the American Journal of Play show that those who engage in play develop stronger problem-solving skills, better emotional regulation, and more sophisticated social behaviours, whilst those deprived of play show developmental delays—struggling with social interaction, problem-solving and cognitive flexibility.

At the heart of social-emotional growth is empathy—the ability to understand and share the feelings of others. Play-based activities such as music, storytelling, role-play, and collaborative games allow children to inhabit different perspectives, encouraging compassion and emotional insight, thus developing empathy. These experiences help children make meaningful connections, challenge biases, and build inclusive relationships. Play also naturally cultivates teamwork and cooperation. Whether building something together, acting out a skit, or solving a group puzzle, children practice listening, negotiating, and working toward shared goals.

These interactions foster respect, patience, and the ability to navigate conflict—skills that are essential in school, work and life. According to the Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning (CASEL), SEL programs improve classroom behavior, academic performance, and emotional regulation. When integrated through playful pedagogies, these benefits deepen. Importantly, play levels the learning field, inviting children of all abilities, learning styles, and backgrounds to participate meaningfully, discover their strengths, and feel a sense of belonging.

Playful pedagogies also align with Howard Gardner’s Theory of Multiple Intelligences, which recognises that children learn in different ways—not only through language or logic, but also through music, movement, nature, or interpersonal interaction. This approach activates these diverse intelligences, ensuring that every child is engaged, included, and empowered.

Ultimately, play nurtures the whole child. It helps children become not just better students, but better human beings—more empathetic, resilient, and connected to the world around them. Through play, children learn to care, connect, and lead together.