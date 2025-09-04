DK Suresh flays Oppn’s political drama, urges preservation of temple’s sanctity

Bengaluru: Congress leader and Bamul Chairman D.K. Suresh strongly criticized the BJP and JD(S) for what he termed a “political drama” surrounding Dharmasthala, asserting that the Congress government had already ensured a fair and impartial SIT probe into the matter.

Speaking to the media at his Sadashivanagar residence, Suresh said, “The opposition is trying to malign Dharmasthala with their political agreements. I urge them to put an end to this bloodshed in Dakshina Kannada and respect the sanctity of the region.”

Commenting on BJP leaders’ recent visit to Dharmasthala and to Soujanya’s residence, he remarked that their pilgrimage was not an act of respect towards the shrine but rather a tactic to escape political embarrassment. “They did not speak about the people of the region, only about Lord Manjunatha. Now, under the guise of devotion, they are indulging in dirty politics,” he said.

Suresh further questioned the intent behind BJP and JD(S)’s outreach: “Whom were they consoling through this visit? The people of Dakshina Kannada understand their hidden political deals. Their political crop will never flourish here.”

He accused the opposition of repeatedly enacting “sympathy dramas” at Soujanya’s family home to mislead people, while highlighting that many of the allegations, including the Soujanya case, predated the Congress government. “Those who now speak of justice had remained silent earlier. They must feel ashamed of politicizing Dharmasthala in the name of protection,” he added.

On allegations of RSS factionalism, he noted, “Everyone knows what is happening. There may be internal tussles within BJP and RSS, but their drama must end here.” Suresh also ridiculed BJP state president Vijayendra’s offer to bear Soujanya family’s legal expenses, asking, “Why should they fund this case? What political memory are they trying to refresh?” He dismissed suggestions of vote-bank politics, saying, “This is not election-time vote-bank politics; this is nothing but mudslinging.”

When asked about the B-report filed in the case against BJP MLA Munirathna, he responded sharply: “It was a complaint by a BJP worker herself. Their own party worker accused their legislator of sexual assault. Why should Congress answer for that?”

On other caste insult and assault allegations, he added, “The truth has already come out. BJP leaders, who now parade as heroes, must answer what face they are showing the people.”

Responding to speculation that senior leaders Rajendra and Rajanna might switch sides, Suresh said: “Both are senior leaders, and I don’t know what information they have. It is for the Chief Minister and AICC leadership to respond. As far as I am concerned, I remain committed to Congress under its flag and leadership.”

Concluding, he stated that the Congress government stands firmly for justice and for safeguarding the sanctity of Dharmasthala, while the opposition is merely staging political theatrics.