DKS’ CM aspirations endorsed by Jain community leader

Hubballi: In a recent statement, Gunadharanandi Swamiji from Varoora expressed his desire to see DK Shivakumar become the Chief Minister of Karnataka, calling it a dream of him. This statement was made during the Mahamastakabhisheka event of the Navagraha Tirthankara held in Varoora. He remarked that the establishment of a Jain Corporation and Shivakumar's ascension to the Chief Minister's position are both aspirations he holds dearly.

Gunadharanandi Swamiji stated, “No matter what struggles or hardships may come, DK Shivakumar will become CM. This is our prophecy.” He emphasized the significant contributions of Shivakumar to the Congress party, asserting that he has revitalized the party in Karnataka, a fact that the people of the state have not forgotten.

The Swamiji further implied that the Jain community has traditionally been generous, highlighting the need for a dedicated Jain Corporation, aligning with societal expectations. During the event, all the Jain leaders on stage blessed Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. In response, DK Shivakumar noted that he has received blessings from Gunadharanandi Swamiji, saying, “Whenever you bless me, you always give us a boost.” He acknowledged that Vinay Guruji had previously shared similar sentiments regarding his ambitions.

He also reminded the community that it was the Congress party that granted the minority status to the Jains, recalling that it was done during Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister. DK Shivakumar assured them, “Our government and our party will always stand with you.”