Do not delegate your judgment to AI, warns expert at MAHE convocation

Manipal: “Never delegate your judgment. Let AI inform decisions, not make them,” said Prof. Ananya Mukherjee, Vice Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, in a pointed message to graduating students at the 33rd Convocation of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) on Friday. Speaking as the chief guest, she cautioned that while artificial intelligence will define the future of work, human wisdom and ethical reasoning must continue to guide society.

Prof. Mukherjee noted that public discourse often places AI in extreme binaries — as a saviour or a threat — but stressed that both overlook the real opportunity for collaboration between technology and human faculties. She reminded graduates that as the world rapidly transforms, their responsibility is not just to adapt but to uphold the moral choices that machines cannot make.

Her reflections aligned with the vision shared by Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, who highlighted the institution’s ongoing emphasis on digital transformation, academic excellence and research-driven learning.

He cited MAHE’s expanding infrastructure, advanced digital systems and a 32 MW solar power facility as examples of its commitment to sustainability and future-focused education. The first day of the convocation saw 1,648 students receiving degrees, including 64 PhD awardees. Four students — Ponnamma M. M., Nikita Marina Saldanha, Cyril Biji and Vindhya S. Badal — were awarded the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal for outstanding academic achievement. The ceremony also featured the release of a special postal cover marking the 90th birthday of MAHE Chancellor Dr. Ramdas M. Pai. The release was jointly carried out by Srimathi Vasanti Pai, Trustee of the MAHE Trust, and Udupi Division Superintendent of Post Offices, Ramesh Prabhu. The convocation will continue on Saturday with more graduating students receiving their degrees.