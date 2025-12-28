Doctors from Community Health Centres to be relocated to taluk hospitals

Bengaluru: In a significant move, the Health Department has begun the process of relocating doctors from community health centers (CHCs) to taluk hospitals in a bid to address the shortage of medical professionals in rural areas. This move has taken many by surprise and is expected to create a stir among the state’s rural population, who have been reliant on these community health centers for essential medical services.

Karnataka is home to more than 270 community health centers, which have been crucial in providing medical services to rural areas. These centers have been operating throughout the day, offering a range of medical services, including consultations, basic treatments, and emergency care. However, the demand for specialized medical services, particularly in the fields of obstetrics and pediatrics, has seen a decline in certain areas, prompting the government to review the distribution of healthcare professionals across the state.

In response to the declining number of deliveries in community health centers, the Health Department has decided to relocate obstetricians, pediatricians, and anesthetists to taluk hospitals where these services are in higher demand. The department has already compiled reports detailing the number of deliveries per month at each hospital, and plans are now in motion to shift the relevant medical professionals accordingly.

This move is seen as a step to optimize the distribution of healthcare resources and ensure that specialists are available where they are needed most. However, it has raised concerns about the impact on rural healthcare services, as many people in villages depend on community health centers for primary healthcare. One of the primary reasons for this shift is the decrease in the number of deliveries at certain community health centers. Some of these centers have reported fewer than 30 deliveries a month, leading the Health Department to take action. By relocating specialists to taluk hospitals, the government hopes to enhance the overall healthcare service delivery, particularly in areas with higher demand for maternal and child healthcare.

However, this move has sparked fears among rural residents that they may lose access to essential medical services. With the relocation of specialists, community health centers might no longer have the required doctors, including pediatricians, obstetricians, and anesthetists, to meet the healthcare needs of rural communities.

The Health Department has already identified the list of hospitals where deliveries and other specialized medical services have been declining. These include obstetricians, pediatricians, radiologists, and general medicine specialists. By relocating doctors to taluk hospitals, the government aims to improve the quality of healthcare services at larger centers, while optimizing the resources available in less-active community health centers.

The decision is expected to have far-reaching consequences for rural healthcare. Community health centers, which have traditionally served as the first line of defense against healthcare crises in rural areas, may now face challenges in meeting the needs of the local population without the presence of specialist doctors.

As the state moves forward with this plan, there are growing concerns about how this will affect the quality and accessibility of healthcare in rural areas. While the government’s intentions to improve healthcare delivery at taluk hospitals are understandable, many fear that it might further reduce access to medical care for people in remote areas who rely heavily on community health centers for basic services.

With the healthcare system already under strain, rural areas may now face even greater difficulties in accessing quality healthcare services. The shift of specialists from community health centers to taluk hospitals could lead to longer waiting times and increased pressure on the already overburdened taluk hospitals.