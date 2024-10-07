Live
Just In
Don't read too much into meeting with our Party leaders: DK Suresh
Bengaluru: Former MP DK Suresh today said there was no need to read too much into meeting with Congress Party leaders.
Speaking to reporters after meeting PWD Minister Satish Jarakiholi at his residence, he said, "How is is the meeting between leaders of our party unusual? You can read between the lines if our leaders are meeting Opposition leaders. When we meet our party leaders, we discuss party affairs and development works. There is no need to view these meetings with suspicion." He was replying to a question on secret meetings between Congress party leaders.
Discussion on Kanakapura-Ramanagara development
Asked if politics was discussed in his meeting with Satish Jarakiholi, he said, "No politics was discussed. We discussed development works in Kanakapura. He has agreed to our requests."
Asked about DK Shivakumar meeting Kharge, he said, "Kharge is our national president. As a KPCC President, it is his job to meet him and discuss party affairs."
Asked if there was any discussion about change of guard in the state, he said, "There is no question or discussion on change of CM. Siddaramaiah will complete his term. Muda case is in the court and the investigation is going on as per court orders. Siddaramaiah will come out clean in this case."
Asked about the alternative leader in case ED arrests Siddaramaiah, he said, "ED can't arrest him just like that. There is no money involved in the case. Moreover the sites have been returned to Muda. Moreover, Lokayukta has to investigate the Muda case."
Asked about Kumaraswamy's statement that the governmwnt will fall in its own, he said, "Kumaraswamy is a genius. He says one thing in the morning and another in the night."