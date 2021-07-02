DRDO develops anti-drone system to counter Jammu-like attacks

Bengaluru: The recent drone attack on the Indian Air Force base in Jammu has raised concern over the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in terror attacks. In the past, drones from across the border have been used to drop weapons in Punjab.



To counter this kind of attacks, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a comprehensive Counter Drone Solution over a period of last 18 months to detect and destroy such unmanned aerial vehicles.

The solution comprises a radar that comes with 360 degree coverage to detect micro drones up to 4 km and electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor which can detect micro-drones up to 2 km in select azimuth direction in clear weather. It has radio frequency (RF) detector with a detection capability of RF communication up to 3 km, radio frequency/Global Navigation Frequency Satellite System (RF/GNSS) jammer (jamming up to 3 km for RF/GNSS signals) and a laser-based Hardkill system used to neutralise microdrones between 150 m to 1 km. The system is integrated through a command post. The system uses a laser-based kill mechanism to destroy drones.

Explaining the concept, a senior DRDO official said: "The radar detects micro drones and hands over the track for Softkill and Hardkill after due verification by an EO/IR sensor. Upon cue from radar, the Pan Tilt Unit (PTU) orients towards the target. Once confirmed by RF detection and verified by EO/IR sensor, the system is ready to jam RF/GNSS signals (Softkill) or use a Laser Weapon (Hardkill) as per Standard Operating Procedures."

The system has been demonstrated to various security agencies at Air Force Station Hindon in Jan 2020 and at NSG Manesar in Aug 2020 and Jan 2021.

"The system has been deployed for VVIP protection during the Republic Day 2020 celebrations,visit of US President Donald Trump to Motera stadium in Ahmedabad, Independence day 2020 Independence Day and Republic Day 2021 celebrations. Prototypes for one vehicle based and one ground based set-up have been prepared and evaluated by the DRDO. The ToT has been transferred for a complete system to M/s BEL," he told The Hans India.

In the wake of the recent drone attack India will have a new drone policy to regulate unmanned aircraft systems.