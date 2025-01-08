Drinking water crisis erupts in Gadag- Betageri twin cities

Belagavi: The prominent political figure and minister H.K. Patil is facing mounting criticism as the Gadag-Betageri twin cities grapple with a severe drinking water crisis. For the past 20 days, residents of the 35 wards in Gadag-Betageri have been without a reliable supply of drinking water, leading members of the Congress party to voice their anger against the municipal administration. In response to the situation, the Deputy Commissioner, Govinda Reddy, has been appointed as the administrative authority for the municipal council, prompting citizens to petition for the release of water.

The water scarcity issue has plagued Gadag-Betageri for decades. Despite a comprehensive plan costing around ₹500 crore aimed at providing water to the twin cities, the situation remains unaddressed, leaving residents in desperate search of water. Currently, residents of the 35 wards are not receiving adequate drinking water, often relying on borewell water to quench their thirst. The lack of proper water supply has led residents to blame their respective ward members, demanding immediate action to secure access to potable water.

The Congress party members have alerted the municipal council amidst growing public discontent, urging the district administration to ensure a steady supply of water. Strikingly, members of the Congress party themselves have expressed dissatisfaction with H.K. Patil, their own party leader. In what appears to be an unusual situation, Congress members are directing their grievances towards the district commissioner instead of their minister, alleging that the officer’s accountability issues are to blame for the ongoing water shortage.

The Municipal Commissioner Mahesh was not responding properly when members inquired about the water crisis, further fuelling their frustration. Council members expressed outrage, claiming that the entire municipal governance system is in disrepair, hindering their ability to access basic necessities like water.

Meanwhile, BJP members have also lent their voices to criticisms against H.K.Patil and the district administration in light of the Congress party’s petition for water supply. They have mockingly questioned the efficacy of the Congress party, highlighting that if they cannot even provide essential resources like water, how can they claim to develop the neighboring areas? They have called for the minister to prioritize giving his constituents access to drinking water before focusing on other regions.

Deputy Commissioner Govindareddy addressed the media regarding the water crisis, admitting that the 24/7 water supply project’s execution has been inadequate. He attributed the ongoing problems to incomplete work by the contractor. He further explained that issues with the pipeline connecting the Tungabhadra River to Gadag are currently being addressed, which has exacerbated the water shortage situation.

Dissatisfaction among the residents of Gadag-Betageri has reached a boiling point, with many lamenting that regardless of who is in power, the drinking water problem remains unresolved. Complaints regarding subpar work quality are only compounding the existing water issues, leaving the community in a precarious situation as they grapple with insufficient access toclean drinking water.