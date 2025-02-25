Drug Peddler Arrested in Mangaluru, 27 Grams of MDMA Seized

Mangaluru: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a drug peddler involved in transporting and selling MDMA from Bengaluru to Mangaluru. The operation led to the seizure of 27 grams of the banned substance, valued at ₹1.35 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, the CCB police conducted a raid near Nehru Maidan in the Mangaluru South Police Station limits on February 25. The accused, identified as Asif alias Achi (32), a resident of Subhash Nagar, Sajipa Mooda village, Bantwal taluk, was caught red-handed while attempting to sell MDMA to the public, including students.

Authorities seized 27 grams of MDMA, a mobile phone, and a digital weighing scale from the accused. The total value of the confiscated items is estimated to be ₹1.45 lakh. A case has been registered at Mangaluru South Police Station.

According to the police, Asif procured MDMA from Bengaluru and travelled to Mangaluru by bus to sell the contraband for illegal profit. The investigation has revealed that he was part of a larger drug distribution network, and further arrests are expected.

The accused has a history of drug-related offences, with three cases previously registered against him—in Suratkal Police Station (2018), Vitla Police Station (2021), and Bantwal Town Police Station (2023).

The operation was conducted under the supervision of CCB ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, with the team led by Inspector Rafiq K.M., PSI Sharanappa Bhandari, ASI Sujan Shetty, and other CCB personnel.

Further investigations are underway.