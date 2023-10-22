Durga Namaskara programme organised to mark Dasara

Mysore: The vibrant festivities of Dussehra in Mysuru have drawn to a close, with joy and spiritual significance. As part of the grand Nadahabba celebration, a special Durga Namaskar program was organized on the majestic Chamundi Hill. Over a hundred participants came together to offer their reverence through Durga Namaskar and Yogacharan programs. However, it was noted that the local MLA, GT Deve Gowda, who was slated to attend the inauguration, was absent from the event.



With the conclusion of the Nadahabba Dussehra programs, the city's Dussehra celebrations have entered their final phase. Various festivities have been taking place for several days and are set to conclude today, marking the eighth day of Navratri. These celebrations have been an integral part of Mysore's cultural heritage and spiritual traditions.

Throughout the nine days of Navratri, the Utsav Murti at Chamundi Hill has been adorned with meticulous care, mirroring the religious rituals observed at the palace. Each day of Navratri has seen the performance of special ceremonies like Abhishekam to honor Mother Chamundi, Homa-havans, Chakra Puja, and elaborate decorations that surround Chamundi Hill. The Utsav Murthy has been specially adorned for the devotees' darshan and has been a focal point of the celebrations.

The culmination of these magnificent festivities will be the Dussehra Jambu Savari procession on the 24th of October, for which extensive preparations have been made. This procession will serve as a grand finale to the Dussehra celebrations and will bring the city's rich cultural heritage and traditions to the forefront once more.