During The Covid Lockdown, A Bengaluru 'Oxygen Man' Distributes Cylinders To Those In Need

Due to a shortage of oxygen beds, a Covid-19 positive patient suffering from low oxygen levels was turned away from every hospital in the city. They discovered the phone number of Bengaluru's 'Oxygen man,' Yatish Babu, while searching for the bed in hospital as the condition of the patient was getting more critical in the dire of oxygen.

When Niveditha's brother Abhi called Yatish, his humble demeanour and reassuring words filled him with hope.

Abhi called the Yatish a 'saviour'. He said that the cylinder arrived quickly, allowing them to save his sister's life. She is now recovering at home. The next day they were able to secure a hospital bed.

Yatish, a Bengaluru resident, has given oxygen cylinders to over 100 families in the last 25 days, not only in Bengaluru Urban but also in the city's outlying areas. During the second wave of Covid-19, Yatish's phone never stops ringing.

Yatish explains how it all began. During the previous lockdown, he brought crucial medicines to residents in rural areas with his brother and a motorbike friend. His father had suffered from acute dyspnea as a result of a non-Covid chest infection, but he had recovered. Yatish's doctor had advised him to keep an oxygen cylinder on available in case his father needed it. Yatish bought three cylinders for his nearly 12-member family.However, after a week, he began to see on the news stories about people dying from a lack of medical oxygen.

He then gradually began to obtain cylinders from a Jigani-based firm. He also got the back of his friends, Vijay, Praveen and Basavaraj for helping him in the good initiative taken by him.

He said that several old citizens were the sufferers of the disease who needed oxygen. So he along with his three friends make certain that they take the danger of delivering cylinders to them.

He ensures to pick each and every call and if some calls are not answered then he calls back. A single phone call indicates that a life is in need of my assistance. He always instil confidence in the person on the other end of the telephone by speaking favourably to them. This gives them hope.

There were also incidents when he was not able to deliver the oxygen cylinder however, that individual has called him back to thank for speaking to them so boldly, and they have been able to find someone else to assist them.

Yatish also has a friend's ambulance on standby and uses the BBMP's ward ambulance to transport individuals who require oxygen to the hospital.

Meanwhile he mentioned that there is now a new issue. The state administration recently issued an injunction prohibiting anyone from refilling cylinders. He also plans to form a small team with one doctor, one nurse, and an ambulance with oxygen to provide rapid medical assistance to the poor and those who cannot afford it.