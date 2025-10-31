Dy CM flays Tejaswi Surya, calls him ‘childish and useless’

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday gave a dressing down to Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya by calling him childish and useless. “He is childish and doesn’t have any experience. He is a ‘waste material’. Out of respect for his position, I called him for a meeting and now he is talking nonsense in public,” he lashed out while speaking to reporters at a hotel in the city.

“Who is Tejaswi Surya to say tunnel road is not needed? He can ban all tunnel projects in the country once he becomes a Union Minister. Out of respect, I gave him time or the meeting, but now he is talking utter nonsense. He is not aware how the world is,” he said.

“Why is he travelling by car? Let him and his family travel by Metro and government buses. Let the MLAs of his party travel by Metro and auto rickshaws. Why do they need cars? He has to realize that there are about 1.3 crore vehicles in Bengaluru and we can’t tell all of them use public transport,” he added.

“We are the ones who brought Metro to the city, what did they do when they were in power? What have they got from the Centre? Centre gives only 11-12% of funds for Namma Metro and the rest is borne by the State government.

“Don’t ask me any questions about him, he is a waste material and an empty suitcase. If the senior leaders from BJP such as Ashok, Ashwathnarayan and Jagadish Shettar ask questions, I am willing to reply because they understand the ground realities. Where is the land to do BRTS? Is he even aware of the costs involved in acquisition of lands for these projects,” he hit out.