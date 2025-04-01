E-Khata to be available within two days after application is sent: BBMP

Bengaluru : E-Khatahas been made mandatory for property sale, purchase and other works in Bengaluru. E-Khata has been made available at Bangalore One centers. BBMP has taken several steps to provide e-Khata to people quickly. However, due to some problems, it is not possible to get e-Khata.

In this situation, BBMP has given good news to the people that they can get e-Khata within two days of submitting the application, said BBMP Special Commissioner Munish Moudgil.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil said that citizens under the jurisdiction of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike can get their final e-Khata within two days of submitting the application. Applicants should submit their information on BBMP’s official website bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in.

That way, there is no need to visit BBMP offices. He said that the Assistant Revenue Officers (AROs) and case workers will review the applications within the stipulated time and take appropriate action.

Currently, out of about 2.9 lakh applications received so far, 2.7 lakh e-khata’s have already been issued. All the Assistant Revenue Officer offices are ready to review the applications and take action. The pending applications will be resolved within a day. The number of people applying is also increasing day by day, Commissioner Munish Moudgil informed. Virtual meetings are being held daily with eight zones and 64 Assistant Revenue Officers under the BBMP jurisdiction to ensure that people get e-khata’s smoothly.

He said that appropriate action has been instructed to avoid any kind of disruption.

The government had recently given good news to those who were waiting for e-khata’s. The cabinet meeting had approved the provision of e-khata in rural areas. The cabinet meeting had said that the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Bill was pending.