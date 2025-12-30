Swift Assam Rifles action saves lives, property in Arunachal town

Itanagar: Swift and timely action by Assam Rifles troops averted loss of lives and property in Jairampur town of Arunachal Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The prompt response by the security personnel helped bring the situation under control and prevent major damage.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that a potentially major fire accident was averted in Jairampur town in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district when a medical store caught fire, posing a serious threat to life, properties and nearby shops.

He said that, showing quick thinking and alertness, Assam Rifles troops immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.

The Quick Reaction Team reached the site with water hoses and firefighting equipment and began efforts to control the fire.

The spokesman said that despite difficult conditions, the troops worked swiftly and in a well-coordinated manner and managed to contain and extinguish the blaze before it could spread further. Their timely action helped save valuable medical supplies, the building and nearby establishments and ensured that no one was hurt, Lt Col Rawat pointed out.

He said that this prompt response once again highlights the commitment of Assam Rifles not only towards maintaining security but also towards helping the local community in times of need.

The incident is a clear example of strong civil-military cooperation and the readiness of Assam Rifles to act decisively during emergencies, earning appreciation from residents and authorities.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army constructed a double-storey homestay at the remote border village Taksing under Vibrant Village Program through ‘Operation Sadbhavna’ in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri District.

The defence spokesman said that the facility has been dedicated to the local community under the Vibrant Village Programme.

According to Lt Col Rawat, the project has been executed by the Spearhead Division of Spear Corps to strengthen community welfare, generate sustainable livelihood opportunities and promote border tourism in the region.