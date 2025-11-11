EC has not done justice to Bihar voters: Dy CM

New Delhi: Congress leader and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar alleged on Monday that the Election Commission had not done justice to the Bihar electorate as it deleted from the electoral rolls names of a large number of poor voters and those moving out of the state for jobs. He claimed the EC was now conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after admitting that “something wrong” was committed by “misusing its office”.

Shivakumar was here to present the 1.12 crore signatures collected from across Karnataka as part of the Congress’ “Vote chor, gaddi chhod” campaign. “The Election Commission has not done justice to Bihar voters,” he claimed, alleging the votes of the poor and those migrating outside Bihar in search of jobs were deleted on a large scale during the SIR exercise.

Shivakumar said he was in the national capital as the president of the Karnataka Congress and not as the deputy chief minister, as it was his responsibility to ensure that democracy is saved and the votes of the poor are not deleted. “One man, one vote should be ensured, and irregularities should be removed,” he said. “We know that the Constitution and autonomy of institutions are being misused. We are urging them to give us justice; injustice should not flow from the seat of justice. We are trying to educate the entire country.”

Shivakumar asserted that “vote theft” did happen and those responsible should quit office. “I hope good days are coming,” he said. The senior Congress leader alleged that after the SIR announcement, there have been several cases of the deletion of votes. He thanked the Supreme Court for giving direction on this issue. He said since Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge took up a major investigation into “vote chori” at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, the party has collected 1,12,41,000 signatures from across Karnataka. “I am very happy that the Congress formed a research team which worked very hard and found out the irregularities in the voter list. Our leaders gave a call to inform all voters and educate them on ‘vote chori’” he said. “I am happy that after Karnataka, this has reached Maharashtra, Bihar and Haryana,” he noted while thanking party workers at all levels for working hard to get the signatures. “We are presenting all of them to the AICC, which will hold a massive gathering in Delhi in the coming days.” “Signatures of 1.12 crore people from Karnataka. One Message: Protect Every Vote. The AICC’s research team has revealed shocking irregularities that every voter in India needs to be aware of. This information is vital to ensure that citizens can protect the sanctity of their vote. Our signature campaign, carried out with the support of DCC Presidents, block presidents, and party workers, demonstrates the collective commitment to defend democracy,” Shivakumar later said in a post on X. “It is our duty to safeguard the principle of ‘One Man, One Vote’ and ensure that every election truly reflects the will of the people,” he asserted in his post. Asked if he was happy that the SIR is being conducted by EC after the Congress’ “vote chori” charges, he said, “Of course, they have come to know that they have done something wrong. They admitted that they had done something wrong. That itself is a very strong message that misuse of office has taken place.”