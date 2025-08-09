ED probes Mangaluru couple in Rs 39 crore loan fraud

Mangaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into Mangaluru residents Roshan Saldanha and his wife Dafney Neethu D’Souza, in connection with an alleged multi-crore rupee fraud involving fake loan arrangements.

Acting on a case earlier registered by the police, ED officials conducted coordinated searches at five locations across the city. The couple allegedly collected money from several businessmen by promising to secure loans at

low interest rates, including amounts for stamp duty, but failed to deliver on those assurances. Preliminary findings suggest the accused routed approximately ₹39 crore through a network of fictitious companies. The funds were allegedly used for personal expenses, to finance private business ventures, and were transferred through shell firms. During the raids, ₹3.75 crore in bank accounts was frozen. Officials also seized five fishing boats—purchased in Dafney’s name—worth ₹5.75 crore, which investigators claim were bought using fraudulent funds.

The ED confirmed that total assets worth ₹9.5 crore have been frozen or seized as part of the ongoing

investigation. Documents, diaries, and digital records recovered during the searches are being examined further to trace the complete financial trail. Further action is expected once forensic and financial analyses are complete.