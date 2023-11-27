Education Department Officials Face Action for Salary Release to Absent Teacher

Kalaburagi: The Department of School Education and Literacy has taken stringent action against officials for releasing the salary of a government junior primary school teacher who was absent for 11 consecutive months. Renukacharya, a co-teacher at the school in Keri Ambalaga village, Alanda taluk, and brother of an MLA, had been absent from October 2011 to August 2012.

In response to this lapse, the department has compulsorily retired block Education Officer Chitrasekhara Degalamadi, First Division Assistant Lokappa Jadhav, and clerk Gururaja Rao Kulkarni from service. Additionally, Bharatharaja Savalgi, who recently retired from the position of Field Education Officer in Aland, has had 50% of his retirement pay permanently withheld.

The Additional Commissioner had initiated disciplinary action against these officials, preparing a draft charge sheet after investigating their role in releasing salary during Renukacharya's prolonged absence. The action has been taken against four individuals, with Chitrasekhar serving as DYPP of DDPI Office Integrated Education Karnataka, , Guru Rajarao Kulkarni working as First Class Assistant in the Office of Additional Commissioner of School Education and Literacy Department, and Lokappa Jadhav as First division Assistant of Aland Taluk Panchayat Akshar Dasoha Yojana.