Live
- PIL urges Delhi HC to direct implementation of Minimum Wages Act provision on employee data
- Delhi L-G dissolves standing committee formed by AAP govt for ensuring quality of probes
- Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise; no casualty
- Hardik expressed a desire to return to MI, says GT director Vikram Solanki
- Rapido offers free rides to 2600 polling booths in Hyderabad on Nov 30
- Many smallcap funds holding huge quantum of largecap stocks
- Minority leaders join BJP in Jubilee Hills
- Alleged misappropriation of source code: Told to pay $210 mn by US jury, TCS says matter still in court
- Delhi airport to use predictive analysis, camera-based solutions to improve operations
- Tech Mahindra, AWS join hands to build a sports cloud platform
Just In
Education Department Officials Face Action for Salary Release to Absent Teacher
The Department of School Education and Literacy has taken stringent action against officials for releasing the salary of a government junior primary school teacher who was absent for 11 consecutive months.
Kalaburagi: The Department of School Education and Literacy has taken stringent action against officials for releasing the salary of a government junior primary school teacher who was absent for 11 consecutive months. Renukacharya, a co-teacher at the school in Keri Ambalaga village, Alanda taluk, and brother of an MLA, had been absent from October 2011 to August 2012.
In response to this lapse, the department has compulsorily retired block Education Officer Chitrasekhara Degalamadi, First Division Assistant Lokappa Jadhav, and clerk Gururaja Rao Kulkarni from service. Additionally, Bharatharaja Savalgi, who recently retired from the position of Field Education Officer in Aland, has had 50% of his retirement pay permanently withheld.
The Additional Commissioner had initiated disciplinary action against these officials, preparing a draft charge sheet after investigating their role in releasing salary during Renukacharya's prolonged absence. The action has been taken against four individuals, with Chitrasekhar serving as DYPP of DDPI Office Integrated Education Karnataka, , Guru Rajarao Kulkarni working as First Class Assistant in the Office of Additional Commissioner of School Education and Literacy Department, and Lokappa Jadhav as First division Assistant of Aland Taluk Panchayat Akshar Dasoha Yojana.