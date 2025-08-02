Live
Educational talent hunt announced
Bengaluru: Marking 16 successful years of transforming student aspirations into achievements, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, has announced the launch of its flagship initiative - ANTHE 2025 - (Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam).
One of the most awaited annual events in the Indian academic calendar, ANTHE 2025 aims to empower Class V-XII studying students to rise above challenges and emerge as true problem solvers.
Carrying forward its mission of democratising access to quality education, ANTHE 2025 offers up to 100% scholarships worth Rs 250 crore in total to Classroom, Aakash Digital and Invictus Courses, along with significant cash awards worth Rs 2.5 crore helping students achieve their dreams of a successful career in medicine or engineering.