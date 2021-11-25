Eggs To Be Distributed In The Mid - Day Meals In Karnataka

The Karnataka government has stated that eggs will be added in the mid-day meal scheme, a long-standing demand of various students, families, and activists.



The Department of Public Instruction announced on November 23 that eggs will be served in government schools in seven districts within north Karnataka: Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballari, and Vijayapura. Bananas will be offered to those children who do not consume eggs.

The effort is made to combat malnutrition and anaemia, which are prevalent in the seven areas, according to the authorities. Students between the ages of 6 and 15 who are malnourished will be given boiled eggs or bananas, according to the order. Schools will be required to supply eggs or bananas to students 12 times a month, but the days on which they are supplied will be up to the school.

The programme will begin on December 1 and run until the end of March. Various organisations, doctors, and activists had previously written to the Karnataka government in 2020, pushing it to make eggs a required item in mid-day meals. The government will contribute Rs 6 per child, 12 times per month, to schools for this purpose. Aside from that, pupils' physical measurements, such as height and weight, will be taken at the start and end of each month until March 2022.

As per the directive, the initiative will benefit about 14,44,322 children in Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayapur, and Dharwad who are in classes 1 to 8. The seven districts are at the top of the list in terms of malnourished children in grades 1 through 8. Malnutrition and anaemia affect 74 percent of students in Yadgir district. Malnourished students are identified in 72.4 percent of students in Kalaburagi, 72.3 percent in Ballari, 70.7 percent in Koppal, 70.6 percent in Raichur, 69.1 percent in Bidar, and 68 percent in Viayapura. This is an initiative taken by the government to feed the children and help them to lead a healthy life.