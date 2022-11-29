Electric bus service between Bengaluru, Mysuru in December

Bengaluru: For the first time, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to launch intercity electric bus (e-bus) services between Bengaluru and Mysuru. Beginning in December 2022, the corporation will offer an e-bus service between Bengaluru and Mysuru.

O: ctra Greentech Limited, an electric bus manufacturer based in Hyderabad, is anticipated to deliver the first prototype of the e-bus by December 15, according to officials.

25 e-buses will be delivered to us by December 31 and the remaining 25 by February 15, 2023, according to KSRTC managing director V Anbu Kumar. The corporation has identified inter-city routes from Bengaluru to Mysuru, Virajpet, Madikeri, Davangere, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru to operate the e-buses gradually. According to another official, work has begun on setting up the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging at the Majestic bus terminal in Bengaluru and the Mysuru bus stand. According to the official, the KSRTC would install charging stations at the Virajpet bus stop and depots in Madikeri, Davangere, Shivamogga, and Chikmagalur.

Additionally, the KSRTC intends to introduce up to 20 buses with a European design. The transportation firm has chosen to add 20 BS-6 multi-axle sleeper buses built on the next-generation Volvo 9600 platform to its fleet. One of the longest buses is the 15-metre-long sleeper coach, which will contain 40 berths. The European-style bus will offer individual USB charging stations, individual AC louvres, and reading lights in addition to space and comfort. The KSRTC is also seeking brand names, taglines, and logos for its two new line buses from the public. Cash prizes will be given out for the top entries. For each bus, the finest graphics will receive a cash reward of Rs 25,000 and the best Brand Name with its tagline will receive Rs 10,000. Emails from the public should be sent to [email protected] or OKSRTC Journeys KSRTC.Karnataka. The submission deadline is December 5, 2022.