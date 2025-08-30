Eric Ozario, who globalised Konkani music, dies at 76

EricOzario, regarded as the face of modern Konkani cultural revival, died on Friday at the age of 76 while undergoing treatment for kidney ailments in Mangaluru. Best known as the founder of Mandd Sobhann, the pioneering cultural forum established in 1986, Ozario transformed Konkani music into a movement that travelled far beyond coastal Karnataka. He was credited with staging thousands of shows worldwide, composing extensively for Konkani theatre and music, and building bridges between the language’s traditional and contemporary expressions.

He also spearheaded the creation of Kalaangann, the international Konkani heritage centre in Mangaluru, envisioned as a permanent space for performance, archiving, and cultural dialogue. The centre remains a landmark for the community and a testament to his lifelong mission of preserving Konkani identity.

The recipient of the “Vishwa Konkani Kala Ratna” honour, Ozario was also a vocal advocate for language rights and inter-generational transmission of culture. He is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Rashmi Kiran, and son Rithesh Kiran. The funeral will be held at St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia, on August 31, followed by public homage at Kalaangann and burial at Boloor cemetery.