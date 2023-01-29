Even 50 out of 300 poll promises made by BJP not fulfilled, allege Cong leaders

Chamarajanagara: The KPCC president D K Shivakumar said that the state BJP government failed in all the fields and causing price rise of all necessary commodities , made people to suffer . Speaking after . inaugurating the Prajadhwani yatra here on Friday he said that this election is between truth and lies. 'BJP's mouth is just a lie. He said BJP tainted state through its misrule' he declared. He said the Congress party has brought out the sins of BJP in the state called BJP Papada Purana and will be conveying to every home in state. . 'We will also give a cheque signed by me and Siddaramaiah to the Grihalakshi Yojana'. He announced that he would give jobs to the victims of the oxygen disaster in Chamarajanagara district hospital in the year 2021. This time, this government without eyes, ears and heart will be removed and Congress will come to power.

He expressed confidence that according to a survey, Congress will win 136 seats. He said that a BJP MLA said that he will give Rs 6000 per each vote in next election.. I will not defile my mouth by saying his name. Even 50 out of 600 promises made by BJP have not been fulfilled. Do you want a government like this? He questioned. D.K.Shivakumar said that he will retire from politics if we do not fulfil our promises. BJP is saying that we have not fulfilled our promise. But if we do not fulfil any promise, Responding to minister Sriramulu's statement that if the ticket is announced, Siddaramaiah and DK will separate, he replied that 'we are all one family'. Speaking later, Siddaramaiah said 'this is not a double engine government. This is a government without an engine. There are no dalits, no backward people, no minorities, no farmers in Sab Ka Saath. He criticized the beneficiaries are Ambani, Adani, BJP leaders and ministers. Modi is our prime minister. I have respect for him.

But should they tell lies? BJP is a factory of lies. Minister Sudhakar is the master of lies. He is making a statement against me . He said that he is also a member of Alibaba and 40 thieves. He said why didn't he speak about congress corruption when he was in opposition? Now they are lying that there was corruption even during Congress. If Bommai has the strength, let the Supreme Court judge investigate the allegations made against us.' Siddaramaiah said

'An order will be issued for the implementation of 200 units of free electricity and Grilahakshmi Yojana on the day of Congress party coming to power like a government that works as promised by the Congress. They still haven't paid for the houses we have sanctioned. Minister Somanna just leaves a bundle saying so many houses - so many houses. We authorised the development of Male Mahadeshwar Hill. Now they are coming and taking Arathi. I had given 200 crores to Valmiki Corporation. Now they have given 80 crores. Man Ki Baat Modi so far has not spoken about the problem of farmers and unemployment' the Congress leader added.

Siddaramaiah announced that we will give 10 kg of rice to every ration holder on the first day we come to power. They are sucking the blood of the poor by taxing everything. That is why we are giving 200 units of free electricity. 'Send this bloodsucking government home. Do not give power to the opponents of equal society. Every vote you give is for me. Giving to DK Shivakumar is giving to Rahul Gandhi'. He expressed outrage that this cowardly government cannot bring enough money from the Centre'

Addressing the gathering Legislative Council Opposition Leader BK Hariprasad criticised MP Sadhvi Prajna Singh as a terrorist in his speech. Referring to Sadhvi's speech in Shimoga, he said, "Do your children need Congress pen and paper or not?" He said, "Think if you need the sword-talwar that the terrorist said." Do not give your vote to fanatics. Do not give vote to those who say they will change the constitution. Throw those who say they will change the constitution into the Arabian Sea.

