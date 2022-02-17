EVRE to set up charging stations at GoMechanic workshops

Bengaluru: GoMechanic, a network of tech-enabled car service and spares centres and EVRE, India's leading EV charging infratech player, have announced that they have joined hands for enabling EV-readiness of all existing and upcoming GoMechanic workshops across the country.

This places GoMechanic in a unique position to address the needs of EVs at all its workshops, thus helping it extend its offerings to all types of automobiles under the same roof. On its part under the partnership, EVRE will conceptualize, design, manufacture, install, operate and maintain slow and fast charging stations to establish EV-charging hubs for GoMechanic at all its workshops.

Charging infrastructure has been the key bridge to enable EVs go the extra-mile beyond their intrinsically powered range. GoMechanic has a wide network of about 800+ workshops across 35 cities that provides 3600 car service solutions such as vehicle maintenance, retrofitting and access to spare parts. Adding EVRE charging stations will make the GoMechanic centres a vital point for customers to get a one-stop solution for all sorts of EV charging and car service requirements under one roof while driving to their destination.

Coming at an opportune time, the partnership will be a progressive contribution in-sync with the government's recent announcements and vision to establish seamless e-mobility in India and combat range anxiety among EV users.

EVRE offers slow and fast unmanned smart charging facility with single-window access to all the services through EVRE App. The company has enabled an always connected aggregator with a one-web dashboard that provides features such as telematics for complete real-time monitoring, smart keys-management as well as automated systems for ensuring safety of the vehicles.

Speaking on the partnership, Suyash Kumar, VP, GoMechanic said, "GoMechanic has always been at the forefront of new technologies, be it our service, spares or entire supply chain offerings. With the movement of the automotive industry towards electric, especially fleets, we have been very aggressive in our approach to prepare us in that direction. In line with our vision, we are glad to partner with EVRE to set up charging hubs and enable adoption while we can provide class leading aftermarket support to the EV owners."

Commenting on this partnership, Krishna K Jasti, Co-Founder and CEO of EVRE said, "We are happy to partner with GoMechanic as it moves to cater the fast-growing EV-user base and we will jointly work towards the national goals of clean mobility. This partnership further brings value for EVRE in line with its goal to cater to e-fleets and focus towards building large-scale EV charging hubs that cater to a large number of EVs at the same time. Our largest hubs will be able to accommodate 100 EVs. We are constantly evolving and upgrading our offerings, and well on the path to establish the country's largest 1000-strong charging hub network in the next two years."