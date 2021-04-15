Ex-minister Khader escapes unhurt in car accident 

Davangere: Former minister and Mangaluru MLA UT Khader escaped unhurt when his car hit a container truck on Wednesday near Anagodu in Davangere district.



According to the police statement, the bonnet of the MLA's car was crushed. No one was injured in the accident. Following the accident the former minister returned to Bengaluru. Superintendent of police, Davangere, H Hanumantharaya visited the accident spot.

The Congress MLA, who served as minister for urban development and housing, was on his way to Belagavi to participate in electioneering ahead of the Belagavi Lok Sabha by-election. When passing through Anagodu, Khader's car reportedly crashed into the truck. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.