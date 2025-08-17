Live
Ex-PM , Dy CM take part in final rites of Vokkaliga pontiff
Highlights
Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar attended the final rites of the late pontiff Sri Chandrashekharanatha Swamiji, former head of the Vishva Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Math in Kengeri, here on Saturday. Chandrashekharanatha Swamiji passed away on late Friday night.
He was 81 years old and had been suffering from age-related ailments. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka also paid tributes to Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji’s mortal remains. It can be recalled that, Chandrashekharanatha Swamiji had stated that voting rights of minority community should be withdrawn and it is possible for Indians to live in peace only then.
