Expedite Haj Bhavan construction in Mangaluru: SDPI

Mangaluru: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on Monday demanded that the Karnataka government immediately initiate construction of the long-pending Haj Bhavan in Mangaluru and facilitate direct Haj flights from the city’s international airport. Addressing a press conference at the Haj Bhavan premises, SDPI Mangaluru Rural district president Anwar Sadath criticised successive governments for delaying the project for decades, reducing it to mere electoral assurances. “Pilgrims from coastal Karnataka continue to face severe logistical difficulties due to the absence of dedicated infrastructure,” Sadath said.

He pointed out that Mangaluru International Airport, the state’s second international airport, is well-equipped to operate direct Haj charter flights, which would significantly ease the burden on thousands of devotees who otherwise have to travel to other cities for embarkation. The SDPI leader urged the state government to allocate necessary funds, clear pending approvals, and begin construction without further delay. He also called for coordination with the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Haj Committee of India to operationalise direct flights at the earliest.

Sadath emphasised the religious and emotional importance of the Haj pilgrimage for the Muslim community in the region. He argued that proper infrastructure would not only reduce hardships for pilgrims but also provide an economic boost to the coastal region through increased connectivity and related services. The party warned that continued governmental inaction would amount to neglecting the genuine aspirations of a significant section of Karnataka’s minority population. SDPI leaders present at the conference indicated that the party would intensify its campaign, including submitting formal representations to both state and central authorities, until the demands are met.