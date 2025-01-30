Experts stress on new radiation protection protocol at meet

Mangaluru: The 35th annual conference of the Indian Association for Radiation Protection (IARP) commenced on Wednesday at Mangalore University, with experts emphasising the urgent need for updated radiation protection protocols tailored to advancements in technology and sustainability goals. Dr Dinesh Kumar Shukla, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), inaugurated the three-day conference themed “Radiation Protection for Sustainable Nuclear Energy: Adapting to Climate and Technological Changes”. Highlighting the importance of a robust regulatory framework, Dr Shukla said, “A realistic and safely functional protocol is imperative, particularly for fields like medical diagnostics, where radiation exposure must be carefully managed.”

He called for national-level measures to establish a comprehensive dose registry for occupational and public radiation exposure. “The National Occupational Dose Registry System (NODRS) must be made publicly accessible to ensure transparency and build confidence in radiation safety,” he added, underscoring the AERB’s mandate to recommend safety protocols to administrative bodies and the health ministry.

Dr Shukla stressed the need for self-regulation within the medical field to reduce unnecessary radiation exposure and advocated for the creation of a national registry for safe and harmless exposure.

Reassessing radiation’s role

Speaking at the event, Dr Dinesh K. Aswal, Director of the Health, Safety, and Environment Group at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), questioned the classification of atomic energy as a “red category” by the Ministry of Environment and Ecology. “Nuclear energy is among the cleanest energy sources, especially when compared to coal-based power plants that emit significant pollutants daily,” he said.

Dr Aswal proposed that India must aim for at least 25 nuclear power plants to meet its energy demands while maintaining a low carbon footprint. “With climate change and energy security at a critical juncture, it is essential to adopt innovative and resilient strategies that integrate advancements in technology and policy,” he remarked.

Nuclear Energy: A viable solution

Dr Vinod Kumar, Site Director of Kaiga Generating Station in Uttara Kannada, highlighted nuclear energy’s critical role in addressing climate change during his address at the conference. “With climate change recognised as ‘the defining issue of our time,’ nuclear energy offers a clean, reliable, and scalable solution to achieve global climate goals,” he said.

Dr Kumar pointed out that while global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from electricity generation have increased by 40% since 2000, nuclear power remains a low-emission alternative. “Nuclear power plants emit no GHGs during operation, produce carbon dioxide levels comparable to wind energy, and significantly less than solar,” he noted.

He cited the “Net Zero Nuclear” initiative, backed by the International Energy Agency (IEA), which aims to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050. India, committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2070, plans to triple its nuclear power generation capacity by 2030, he said, quoting the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission.

Contributions of Mangalore University

Commending Mangalore University’s contributions to nuclear research, Dr Kumar acknowledged its collaboration with the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). The university has led pioneering studies in thorium-based research and baseline radiation assessments along India’s west coast, including the Kaiga region.

“These studies have significantly fostered public confidence in nuclear energy’s safety and reliability,” Dr Kumar remarked, adding that nuclear energy’s growth is critical for India to achieve energy security and sustainable development by its centenary in 2027.